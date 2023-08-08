Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.