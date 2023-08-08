Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in General Electric by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 1,042,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

