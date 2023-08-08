Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 44,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,604. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

