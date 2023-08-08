Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.45

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.56 ($0.06), with a volume of 1469589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

