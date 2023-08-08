Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 50,600 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,902,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. 319,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 716,179 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

