KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after buying an additional 564,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in KB Financial Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 855,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

