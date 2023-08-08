KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $48.28.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.