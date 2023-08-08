Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.60

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $63.92, with a volume of 682156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,510,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

