KeyCorp Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.60.

Shares of WLK traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 412,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 308.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 15.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 51.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

