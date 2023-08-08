KeyCorp Trims OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OneWater Marine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 50,662 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,431,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $578,876.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,278.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 50,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

