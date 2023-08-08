KeyCorp Trims ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Target Price to $260.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RMD. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.43.

NYSE RMD opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a twelve month low of $178.16 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

