Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,467.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,467 ($18.75) and last traded at GBX 1,483 ($18.95), with a volume of 14766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498 ($19.14).

A number of analysts have issued reports on KWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.50) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.53) to GBX 2,250 ($28.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745 ($35.08).

The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,937.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,789.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.64) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($63,881.15). In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,881.15). Also, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.26) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,258.79). Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

