Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $36.31

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.31, but opened at $34.59. Kinetik shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 13,092 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Trading Down 4.1 %

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kinetik by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinetik by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

