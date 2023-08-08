KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. 875,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

