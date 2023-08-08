Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 4,323,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

