Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

