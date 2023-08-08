Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KOS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

