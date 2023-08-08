Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 339,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

