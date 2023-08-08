Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 95,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 504,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

