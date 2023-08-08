L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 10,383,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

