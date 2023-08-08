L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.97. 1,107,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.40. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

