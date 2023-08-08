Lake Street Capital Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target to $7.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Assertio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASRT

Assertio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. Assertio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. Research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Assertio

In related news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 188,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.