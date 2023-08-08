Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.46. The stock had a trading volume of 404,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

