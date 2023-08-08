Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,645 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,888.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 1,094,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.26, a P/E/G ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.