Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 602 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. 372,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

