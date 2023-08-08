Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 729,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,648. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

