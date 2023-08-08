Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 329.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 781,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,651. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

