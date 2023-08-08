Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. 183,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

