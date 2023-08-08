Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 557,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,340. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

