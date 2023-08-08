Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 333,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 102,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 131,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,278. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

