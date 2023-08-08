Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13,274.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.38. 98,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,454. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

