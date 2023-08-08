Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Legacy Housing to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.3 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,366,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,003,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,366,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,003,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,702. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

