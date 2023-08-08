Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Leidos were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

