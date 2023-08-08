Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.34

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 3858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo

Leonardo Stock Performance

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.