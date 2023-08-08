Lido DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $87.06 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00006285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,821,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

