Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 192,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

