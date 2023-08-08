Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.52. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

