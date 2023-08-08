Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

LNW stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

