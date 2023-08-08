Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 130808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNW. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

