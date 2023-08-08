Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

LSPD stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $7,723,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 944,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.