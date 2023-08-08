Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.3 %
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.