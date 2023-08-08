Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$23.83 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.95 and a 52-week high of C$32.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.79.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

