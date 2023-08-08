Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.97. 1,107,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.40. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.