Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $91.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,989,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,927,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00306404 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
