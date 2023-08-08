Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $37.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $301.24 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

