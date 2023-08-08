Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LYV opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.