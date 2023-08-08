Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,466 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 911,230 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

