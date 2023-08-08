LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 237,081 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 396,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.