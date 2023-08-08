LL Flooring (LL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
