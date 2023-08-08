LL Flooring (LL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 290.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 386,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 384,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 339,830 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LL

About LL Flooring

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.