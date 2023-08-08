LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

