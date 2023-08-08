Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
Lonking Price Performance
LKHLY stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Lonking has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.
About Lonking
