Loop Capital Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $71.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -394.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $12,514,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

